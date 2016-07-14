UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
July 14 Sparebanken Ost :
* Q2 net interest income 147.4 million Norwegian crowns ($17.61 million) versus 142.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 4.4 million crowns versus 5.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 106.3 million crowns versus 68.1 million crowns year ago
* Says Q2 earnings were affected by dividends from Frende Holding AS and non-recurring items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3684 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.