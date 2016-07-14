BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
* Permanent sinking work has begun on shaft 1 at platreef platinum-group metals, nickel, copper and gold mine in South Africa
* Shaft 1 is expected to reach flatreef deposit, at a depth of 777 metres, during Q3 of 2017.
* Owns 64 pct of platreef project through its subsidiary, Ivanplats
* Expects subsequent main sinking phase will advance at average rate of 2.7 metres a day until it reaches depth at 1,025 metres below surface in 2018
* Shaft 1 to be funded from funds remaining in co's treasury from $280-million received in 2011 for sale of an 8 pct interest in platreef project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.