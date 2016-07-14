UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
July 14 Medcamp :
* Resolves to issue 20 million B series shares under private subscription at the issue price of 1.61 zloty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9541 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.