Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
July 14 EFuture Holding Inc -
* EFuture special committee retains independent legal counsel and financial advisor
* Retained advisors to consider non-binding proposal, from controlling shareholder, Shiji Limited to acquire all shares of co
* Retained Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to act as independent legal counsel; Duff & Phelps, LLC to act as independent financial advisor
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.