July 14 Counterpath Corp Qtrly Non

* Counterpath reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Quarterly revenue of $3.0 million, compared to revenue of $2.7 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.22 per share

* Gaap net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)