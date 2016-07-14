BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Rapier Gold Inc :
* Rapier Gold Inc enters into agreement to acquire Pen South Property
* Terms of purchase agreement include acquiring 100% purchase of Pen South Property, subject to a 2% NSR
* Upon completion of terms of purchase agreement, company will pay $325,000 and issue 1,500,000 common shares
* Agreement covers 10,848 hectares, replaces option to explore for gold on Pen Gold South Property entered into at time of listing co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.