Norway keeps crown purchases at NOK 1 bln per day
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
July 14 Moody's On Lebanon's Banking System :
* Moody's: outlook on Lebanon's banking system stays negative
* Lebanese banks'rising sovereign debt holdings link their creditworthiness to that of the government
* Consider high exposure to Lebanese sovereign debt to be main credit risk for Lebanese banks over outlook horizon
* Forecasts real GDP growth of 1.7% in 2016
* Deposits will continue to grow, but at a slower rate reflecting subdued domestic economic growth Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.
LJUBLJANA, Jan 31 Bad loans at Slovenian banks, with repayment delayed by 90 days or more, rose to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) or 6.5 percent of all loans in November from 6.3 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.