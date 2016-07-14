HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
July 14 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Mixed impact for UK utilities from Brexit vote
* Fitch on UK utilities - Weaker sterling supports higher UK wholesale baseload electricity prices due to link to dollar-denominated oil,gas,coal prices
* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect impact on UK regulated water companies and gas and electricity networks to be limited
* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect no significant impact on availability of debt funding for UK regulated networks, either through debt capital markets or bank lending from Brexit
* Fitch on UK utilities - "Leave" vote creates uncertainty around UK government energy policy, extent to which will continue to reflect EU renewables policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.