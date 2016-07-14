HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
July 14 S&P Global Rating:
* North carolina's series 2016B GO public improvement bonds rated 'AAA'; state GO debt affirmed at 'AAA'
* Stable outlook on North Carolina bonds reflect expectation that state's economic trends will continue to reflect improvement above national levels Source - (bit.ly/2a0Od2y) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.