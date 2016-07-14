BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Milacron Holdings Corp :
* Milacron and Mid-America Machining jointly announce patent lawsuit has been resolved and settled
* Specific terms of settlement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.