July 14 Nikkei:

* Kao likely topped its operating profit forecast for the sixth months to June- Nikkei

* Kao expected to report group operating profit of about 80 billion yen based on international financial reporting standards - Nikkei

* Kao's sales apparently rose 2% to around 710 billion yen for the six months to June - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29Biro5