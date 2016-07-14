July 14 Clorox Co:

* The Clorox Company of Canada Ltd. voluntarily recalls Liquid Plumr(R) Slow Flow Fighter (formerly Foaming Pipe Snake) and Liquid Plumr(R) Pro Strength Urgent Clear Products produced on or before March 21, 2016

* Resistant closures not working properly on these products

* Clorox says no other liquid plumr products are affected by this recall

* There have been no reported injuries to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: