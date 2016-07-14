July 14 Fca Us Llc
* Fca us announces investments in illinois and ohio
facilities
* Belvidere assembly plant will receive an investment of
$350 million to produce jeep cherokee, which will move from
current production location in toledo, ohio, in 2017
* Investments in assembly plants total more than $1 billion
* Will also invest $700 million in toledo assembly complex
(ohio) to retool north plant to produce next generation jeep
wrangler
* Production of dodge dart and jeep compass/jeep patriot
will end in september 2016 and december 2016, respectively
