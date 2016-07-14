July 14 Alere Inc
* During a review, co determined in fy 2013, 2014 and first
three quarters of fy 2015, incorrectly recorded timing of
recognition of certain revenue transaction
* Misstatements require adjustments to period when some
revenues recognized so revenues are recognized in period when
physical delivery occurred
* Misstatements identified to date would not impact the
total amount of revenue to be recorded related to any
transaction
* Currently expect cumulative effect of reflecting
misstatements in current year would be material to year ended
december 31, 2015
* Does not currently expect any misstatements identified
would be material to any previously-issued quarterly or annual
financial statements
* Expects to revise previously issued interim quarterly
financial statements within fiscal year ended december 31, 2015
* Management expects to conclude internal control over
financial reporting, disclosure controls, procedures were not
effective as of dec 31, 2015
