July 14 AS Roma SpA :

* Signs agreement for the loan until June 30, 2017, of player Juan Guilherme Nunes Jesus from FC Internazionale SpA for 2 million euros ($2.22 million)

* To buy player Juan Guilherme Nunes Jesus on a permanent move for 8 million euros if certain sports targets are met Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros)