BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 BP Plc
* BP estimates all remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities
* Co says it can now reliably estimate all of its remaining material liabilities in connection with Deepwater Horizon incident
* Expects to take an after-tax non-operating charge of around $2.5 billion in its Q2 2016 results.
* Charge is expected to include a pre-tax non-operating charge associated with oil spill of around $5.2 billion
* Cumulative pre-tax charge relating to deepwater horizon incident estimated at $61.6 billion or $44.0 billion after tax
* Co believes any further outstanding deepwater horizon-related claims not covered by this additional charge will not have a material impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.