July 14 Juno Therapeutics Inc :

* Juno Therapeutics adds adenosine receptor antagonist through acquisition of redoxtherapies

* Intend to use in combination with engineered t cells

* Upfront consideration for redoxtherapies acquisition was $10 million in cash

* Redox is also eligible to receive payments upon achievement of undisclosed clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones

* Acquisition provides Juno with an exclusive license to vipadenant, a small molecule adenosine a2a (a2a) receptor antagonist

* Intends to explore adenosine molecule in combination with engineered t cell platform, may over time explore in other areas as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)