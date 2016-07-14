July 14 Omnia Holdings Ltd :

* South Africa's Omnia Group to make all-cash premium offer to acquire Nordex Explosives Limited

* Intends to make an all-cash offer to purchase shares of Nordex Explosives Limited for C$0.20 in cash per share

* Offer will be made through Omnia's mining division in name of BME

* "Offer follows five months of negotiations with Nordex which were unsuccessful"

* Offer will not be subject to a financing condition and made from cash on hand

* While offer will be made without support of board of Nordex, Omnia remains open to discussing supported transaction with Nordex