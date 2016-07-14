July 14 Korn/Ferry International
* On july 8, 2016, korn/ferry international ( 'company')
adopted a restructuring plan
* Plan will include elimination of redundant positions and
consolidation of office space
* Estimated cost of actions contemplated by plan is between
$20 million to $26 million
* Charges are expected to include approximately $17 million
to $22 million of cash expenditures - sec filing
* Company expects to recognize these charges during q1 of
fiscal 2017
* Expects restructuring actions to be completed by july 31,
2016
* Restructuring actions in addition to previously disclosed
restructuring actions relating to integration of hg luxco
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)