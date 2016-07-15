Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Solteq Plc :
* Q2 revenue 16.4 million euros ($18.25 million) versus 9.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 0.8 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* Maintains earlier profit guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)