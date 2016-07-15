UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Innodis Ltd :
* Says Jean-Pierre Lim Kong has been appointed as new chief executive officer of Innodis with effect from Jan. 1, 2017
* Says Lim Kong will be taking over from JEAN HOW HONG, the current CEO, who will retire at expiry of his contract on Dec. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/29Cr01H Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources