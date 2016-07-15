July 15 Elisa Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 393 million euros ($437 million) (Reuters poll: 397 million euros)

* Q2 pre-tax profit 75 million euros (Reuters poll: 77.6 million euros)

* Q2 EBITDA 134 million euros (Reuters poll: 136 million euros)

* Full-year revenue is estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015.

* Comparable full-year EBITDA is anticipated to be slightly higher than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)