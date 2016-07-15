July 15 Wolford AG :

* Dividend of 0.20 euro per share proposed

* FY revenues grew by 3.2 percent to 162.40 million euros ($180.54 million)

* Targets for 2016/17: slight revenue growth and positive earnings

* Operating earnings are expected to rise slightly in fy 2016/2017

* FY operating earnings (EBIT) came to 1.55 million euros, as against 2.17 million euros in 2014/15 financial year

* FY earnings before tax were also positive (0.62 million euros, as against 1.21 million euros in previous year)

* FY loss after tax 6.19 million euros versus profit 1.03 million euros year ago