July 15 Dcc Plc

* Reports strong growth in q1 operating profit

* Overall group operating profit for q1 ended 30 june 2016 was significantly ahead of prior year and modestly ahead of expectations,

* Group reiterates its belief that year ending 31 march 2017 will be another year of profit growth and development.

* Uk's decision in recent referendum to leave eu is not expected to have any material direct impact on dcc's business