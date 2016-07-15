BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
July 15 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :
* Q2 total revenue was sek 1,469 mln (764)
* Q2 EBITA was sek 550 mln (74)
* Q2 revenues include a sek 386 mln one-time credit from biogen triggered by first commercial sales of alprolix
* Q2 gross margin was 72 per cent (63)
* Outlook 2016 unchanged
* Reuters poll: Sobi Q2 EBITA was seen at sek 435 mln, revenues at 1,317 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.