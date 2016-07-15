July 15 Capman Oyj :

* Signed agreement with Bayerische Versorgungskammer, Germany's largest pension scheme group, to invest up to 400 million euros ($445 million) in residential real estate in nordics on behalf of BVK

* Capman will receive an annual advisory fee and a performance fee on mandate based on standard industry practice Source text for Eikon:

