July 15 Beijer Ref

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 186 mln vs year-ago 158 mln

* Q2 net sales increased by 12.3 percent compared with corresponding quarter last year and amounted to SEK 2,417 mln

* Says our operation in the United Kingdom mainly consists of commercial refrigeration, with an emphasis on the food sector - it is a long-term stable market

* Says our current evaluation is that brexit will have a limited influence on our operation