HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 4:12 P.M. EST/2112 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
July 15 Beijer Ref
* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 186 mln vs year-ago 158 mln
* Q2 net sales increased by 12.3 percent compared with corresponding quarter last year and amounted to SEK 2,417 mln
* Says our operation in the United Kingdom mainly consists of commercial refrigeration, with an emphasis on the food sector - it is a long-term stable market
* Says our current evaluation is that brexit will have a limited influence on our operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Jan 29 Puerto Rico's governor signed a law on Sunday that allows him to define essential government services and set aside money to pay for them, setting the vision of how to prioritize a mountain of obligations the struggling U.S. territory cannot afford.
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.