* Providence Equity Partners LLC to invest from 165 million euros ($183.7 million)to 200 million euros in Masmovil through convertible debt instrument

* If debt conversion occurs, Providence Equity Partners LLC will become its main shareholder

* Debt instrument maturity is 8 years, coupon is 6.35 percent per year, conversion price is 22 eurper share

* Conversion is voluntary and can only occur in 3.5 years from issuance

