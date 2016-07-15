July 15 Firstgroup Plc

* Trading performance as outlined at recent full year results in june has continued during q1

* Group revenue in q1 decreased by 1.4% in constant currency, with revenue growth in first student, first transit and first rail offset by decreases in first bus and greyhound

* No change to overall outlook for current year, recognising that degree to which potential net currency benefits as a result of our significant us dollar based businesses will be offset by a more challenging macroeconomic outlook for our uk businesses is uncertain

* Too soon to judge overall effect of eu referendum decision on group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)