July 15 TagMaster AB :

* Q2 net sales 20.6 million Swedish crowns versus 18.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 4.9 million crowns versus profit 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Says continued development, restructuring and cost reductions in CitySync and cost reductions in TagMaster charged Q2

* Estimates newly launched UHF products will have positive impact on sales and margin during years to come

* Will launch more new products towards end of 2016

* Will make personnel reductions and cost savings

* Expects to be back on former result levels during second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)