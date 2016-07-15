July 15 Truworths International Ltd :

* Group retail sales for period ended June 26 2016 up by 46.1 pct to 17.0 bln rand

* Says credit sales comprised 53 pct of retail sales vs 70 pct for period, with credit sales increasing by 11 pct

* Says cash sales increasing by 130 pct relative to prior period

* Retail sales for period increased by 11.3 pct to 12.8 bln rand relative to prior period

* Like-For-Like store retail sales, increased by 7.3 pct for 52 weeks ended June 26