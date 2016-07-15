July 15 Kellogg Co
* On july 13, unit entered into a receivables sale
agreement with kellogg funding company, llc - sec filing
* Kellogg funding got into receivables purchase agreement
with kellogg business services co as servicer,
rabobank u.a. As purchaser
* Maximum amount of purchases allowed under receivables
securitization program for outstanding uncollected receivables
is $200 million
* Under program, kellogg sales sells without recourse
certain eligible short-term trade accounts receivable to kellogg
funding
* Kellogg funding, unit of kellogg sales was formed for the
sole purpose of buying and selling receivables generated by
kellogg sales
* Receivables securitization program expires on july 12,
2017
* Kellogg co says currently intends to increase this maximum
aggregate amount to up to approximately $1 billion
* Portion of purchase price for receivables paid in cash and
balance takes form of subordinated notes from respective
purchasers
* Receivables securitization program contains certain
provisions whereby termination could occur if co defaulted under
5-yrcredit agreement
