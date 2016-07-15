July 15 pSivida Corp :

* pSivida Corp announces plan to consolidate all research and development in current U.S. facility

* Expects site consolidation plan will reduce pre-tax operating expenses by about $900,000 annually, beginning in Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Says pSivida estimates that it will record approximately $680,000 of charges associated with plan

* Charges are expected to be recorded primarily in Q1 of fiscal 2017, ending September 30, 2016

* Says charges include approximately $550,000 estimated to be cash expenditures

* Site consolidation expected to be substantially completed during that quarter, subject to local U.K. Labor requirements

* Proposes to close research facility in Malvern, U.K. & locate all research, product development activities in CGMP facility in Watertown, MA