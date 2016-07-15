July 15 pSivida Corp :
* pSivida Corp announces plan to consolidate all research
and development in current U.S. facility
* Expects site consolidation plan will reduce pre-tax
operating expenses by about $900,000 annually, beginning in Q2
of fiscal year 2017
* Says pSivida estimates that it will record approximately
$680,000 of charges associated with plan
* Charges are expected to be recorded primarily in Q1 of
fiscal 2017, ending September 30, 2016
* Says charges include approximately $550,000 estimated to
be cash expenditures
* Site consolidation expected to be substantially completed
during that quarter, subject to local U.K. Labor requirements
* Proposes to close research facility in Malvern, U.K. &
locate all research, product development activities in CGMP
facility in Watertown, MA
