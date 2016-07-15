July 15 KGIC Inc
* KGIC reviews Uhak.com transaction and issues statement of
claim
* KGIC says press release issued on Oct 29, 2015 pronouncing
sale of agency may have been premature to extent that
transaction has not been consummated
* Says special committee was established by KGIC board to
review this purported transaction
* Says commenced an action against Uhak.com (Korea) for
non-payment of accounts owing for student tuition
* Says claim is to recover accounts receivable and damages
for defamation
* Says claim was filed and issued by Ontario Superior Court
of Justice on July 4th 2016
