July 15 A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB :

* Acquires two properties in Västerås, Punkt (Mats 5) and Gallerian (Loke 24)

* Purchase price for shares is estimated to be 259 million Swedish crowns ($30.53 million)

* Seller is Carlyle Europe Real Estate Partners

* Properties have estimated rental value of about 98 million crowns

* Properties are acquired in corporate form with underlying property value totaling 850 million crowns

* Acquisition to be financed through combination of new bank loan (510 million crowns), promissory note (90 million crowns), planned rights issue (about 150 million crowns) and issue of unsecured bond (200 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4840 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)