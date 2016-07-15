HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 4:12 P.M. EST/2112 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
July 15 ZB Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Says that the co's long running case with Transnational Holdings Ltd (THL) has been resolved
* Says steps and arrangements necessary to implement agreement are currently being attended to
* Says upon conclusion of necessary processes, thl will end up with 26% shareholding in ZB Financial Holdings
* Says THL will nominate three directors to Zb Financial Holdings board Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Puerto Rico's governor signed a law on Sunday that allows him to define essential government services and set aside money to pay for them, setting the vision of how to prioritize a mountain of obligations the struggling U.S. territory cannot afford.
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.