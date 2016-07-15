July 15 New York & Company Inc
* On July 14, 2016 entered into a second amended and
restated private label credit card program agreement with
Comenity Bank
* Says in connection with execution of agreement, company
will receive $40 mln in various signing bonuses - Sec filing
* New york & company inc says signing bonuses will be
payable in two installments, $17.5 million by july 28, 2016 and
$22.5 million on january 10, 2017
* New york & company inc says proceeds will improve
liquidity and provide significant resources to fund company's
growth initiatives
* New york & company inc says agreement shall remain in
effect until april 30, 2026
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2a39BVg)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)