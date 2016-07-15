UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Axfood Ab
* Q2 like-for-like sales for group-owned stores increased by 0.9%
* Says expects operating profit for 2016 to exceed profit for 2015
* Q2 operating profit for period was sek 494 m (431)
* Reuters poll: Axfood Q2 LFL sales were seen at +3.6 pct, EBIT at SEK 494 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources