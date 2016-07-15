July 15 Crossamerica Partners Lp

* Crossamerica Partners Lp: announces pending acquisition of assets of state oil company of illinois

* Crossamerica Partners Lp says deal valued at $45 million.

* Partnership expects acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow to limited partners.

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow to limited partners. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: