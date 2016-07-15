BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 15 Medical Facilities Corp
* Medical Facilities Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire physician-owned hospital in indiana and acquires underlying real estate
* Medical Facilities Corp says deal valued at $26.63 million
* Also announced that it has purchased an 84 percent indirect interest in unity's real estate for US$27 million
* Acquisition is expected funded by available cash and a draw on company's credit facility.
* Remaining ownership will be held by practicing physicians at unity
* Remaining ownership will be held by practicing physicians at unity
