July 15 Comptel Oyj :

* Announces preliminary information about Q2 and H1 2016 and specifies guidance for the rest of the year

* Q2 prelim net sales 25.3 million euros ($28.14 million)

* Preliminary Q2 operating result 3.0 million euros (0.6), growth 428.5 pct

* Specified guidance is: Comptel expects 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in range of 9-14 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)