July 15 Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm issues statement regarding phase 1 study of gene therapy candidate ad-RTS-hIL-12 in brain cancer

* "first two patient deaths, which occurred 6.7 months and 3.9 months after treatment, were unrelated to study drug"

* "for patients that remain in follow up in this phase i study, we believe that preliminary overall survival remains encouraging"

* Third death has just been reported, collecting and analyzing information in order to properly and timely report it to fda

* There have been no reported related instances of brain hemorrhage in pervious cohort or prior studies with ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex

* Cause of death for third patient is intracranial hemorrhage, which occurred some time after patient had been discharged from treating center

