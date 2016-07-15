July 15 (Reuters) -
* Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy
* Verso Corp says exit financing consists of an asset based
lending facility with borrowing capacity of up to $375 million
led by Wells Fargo Bank
* Verso Corp says restructuring reduced company's debt by
$2.4 billion and includes $595 million in exit financing
* Verso Corp says exit financing also consists of a $220
million term loan facility with available loan proceeds of $198
million led by Barclays Bank PLC
* Verso Corp says Verso also received approval from New York
Stock Exchange for Verso's Class A common stock to be listed for
trading on NYSE
* Verso Corp says Verso's senior management team is
unchanged and continues to lead company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)