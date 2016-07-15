July 15 Mittleman Brothers LLC:
* "Is disappointed by announcement made last night that
special meeting of Carmike shareholders" is being delayed yet
again
* Currently controls approximately 2.33 million Carmike
Cinemas's shares, 9.6 pct of total shares outstanding of Carmike
* Believe that rumored bump up to $33 per share "would still
be grossly inadequate" consideration, with or without stock
component
* Urges all carmike cinemas shareholders to vote "against"
merger proposal before Carmike's postponed special meeting on
July 25th
* Would also consider seeking immediate injunctive relief in
Delaware if Carmike's board were to endorse a record date change
