UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Nikkei:
* Oriental Land's operating profit for the three months through June likely rose 2% to about 23 billion yen - Nikkei
* Oriental Land's sales apparently increased 4% to around 107 billion yen - Nikkei
* Oriental Land's for full year, likely to maintain existing guidance calling for 2% operating profit rise to 109.1 bln yen, sales rise 3% to 479.9 bln yen- Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29DK4gj
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources