July 15 Nikkei:

* Oriental Land's operating profit for the three months through June likely rose 2% to about 23 billion yen - Nikkei

* Oriental Land's sales apparently increased 4% to around 107 billion yen - Nikkei

* Oriental Land's for full year, likely to maintain existing guidance calling for 2% operating profit rise to 109.1 bln yen, sales rise 3% to 479.9 bln yen- Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29DK4gj