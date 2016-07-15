July 15 Airgain Inc:

* Files for IPO of up to $17.5 mln of common stock - SEC filing

* Airgain Inc says applied to list shares of common stock on the Nasdaq capital market under symbol "AIRG"

* Airgain Inc says Northland Capital Markets underwriting the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/29ZkkNq) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)