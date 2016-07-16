PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 15 (Reuters) -
* State Of Hawaii Public Utilities Commission - PUC votes to not approve Hawaiian Electric Companies,NextEra Energy's application for change of control Source text - (bit.ly/29XH5ET) Further company coverage: [HE.N NEE.N]
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK