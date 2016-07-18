July 18 Testing and inspections company SGS SA on Monday posted net profit of 277 million Swiss francs ($281.70 million) for the first six months of 2016, short of analysts' forecasts for 285 million francs.

* SGS saw revenue of 2.9 billion francs in H1 2016, up 5.4 percent compared with figures from the previous year

* Revenues were in line with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll

* Company said it expected to reach revenue growth between 2.5 percent and 3.5 for the full year

* SGS said the group remained committed to deliver its 2016-2020 plan Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9833 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)