UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
July 18 Conviviality
* Revenue up 137% to £864.5m (FY15: £364.1m)
* Adjusted profit before tax up 124% to £21.7m (FY15: £9.7m)
* Full year dividend up 14% to 9.5p (FY15: full year dividend 8.3p)
* Integration plan ahead of expectations for both Matthew Clark and Bibendum PLB Group
* Conviviality Retail, Matthew Clark and Bibendum PLB have all traded well during the acquisition processes, and are in line with expectations
* Positive about future and opportunities ahead
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.