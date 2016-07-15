Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Nikkei:
* Toshiba plans to launch mass production of latest 3-D memory chip this fiscal year, earlier than Samsung Electronics - Nikkei
* Samsung likely will produce next-generation memory chips at a plant it plans to open in late 2017 in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi province - nikkei
* Toshiba will churn out the new chips at its mainstay plant in Yokkaichi, Mie prefecture Source text (s.nikkei.com/29B0udG)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)