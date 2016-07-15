July 15 Nikkei:

* Toshiba plans to launch mass production of latest 3-D memory chip this fiscal year, earlier than Samsung Electronics - Nikkei

* Samsung likely will produce next-generation memory chips at a plant it plans to open in late 2017 in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi province - nikkei

* Toshiba will churn out the new chips at its mainstay plant in Yokkaichi, Mie prefecture Source text (s.nikkei.com/29B0udG)